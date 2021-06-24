Maoists Confirm Death of Two Senior Party Leaders Haribhushan, Sarakka

KOTHAGUDEM: The Maoists have finally confirmed that they had lost two senior leaders in two consecutive days due to COVID10 complications. The CPI (Maoist) Telangana state committee secretary Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana (50), died of a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19 in Bastar district on June 21. Another member of the Dandakaranya MAD Division, Indravati Area Committee, Siddaboina Sarakka alias Bharatakka had also succumbed to the Coronavirus.

Maoist party Telangana state committee spokesperson Jagan had issued a statement to this effect confirming their deaths. Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan, who had been suffering from bronchitis and asthma for a long time, passed away on June 21 at 9 AM. While Sarakka had died at 9:50 AM the next morning, also due to corona symptoms. The Maoists had conducted a memorial service in their names on June 22 and extended condolences on behalf of the party to the family members of the deceased.

Haribhushan who hailed from Madagudem village in Gangaram Mandal of Mahabubabad district belonged to the Koya community. Haribhushan, who has been with the Maoist party for 33 years, He had joined the movement in 1995 and gradually rose to the level of Telangana State Committee Secretary in 2015. In 2018, he was appointed to the Central Committee. The Maoist leader had been on the verge of death and escaped bullets many times, but eventually succumbed to the dreaded disease. Three Maoist leaders including Haribhushan, Nandu, and Madhukar died to lack of proper treatment, and now with the confirmation that Sarakka had also died due to coronavirus confirms that four members had died so far.

As per reports senior Maoist leaders Kukati Venkanna, Sharada, Sonu, Vinod, Nandu, Idumu, Deve, Moola Devender Reddy, Damodar, and others have contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Telangana police are urging the COVID-19 affected Maoist leaders to surrender and avail better treatment by the State government and the Maoist leadership was actually violating human rights by not allowing its cadre who want to leave the organisation to do so.

