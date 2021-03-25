Maoists Bomb Bus Carrying Anti-Naxal Personnel in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Maoists bombed a moving bus with Anti-Naxal soldiers in Chhattisgarh. Three consecutive IED blasts rocked the Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on March 23rd, 2021.

The explosions took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under the limits of the Dhaudai police station.

Four policemen, including a driver, were killed when Maoists detonated three bombs in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

As per earlier reports, fifteen people were injured in the attack and treated at the Narayanpur District Hospital. Five of them were in critical condition.

Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operations DG Ashok Juneja said the Maoists bombed a bus at O Bridge around 4.15 pm on Tuesday while the District Reserve Guards (DRG) party, involved in the anti-Naxal operation, was returning.

The bus traveling from about 300 kilometers away from the State Capital Raipur was allegedly returning after a counter-insurgency operation, according to the reports.

The rescue team was rushed to the spot, and the bodies of the deceased, as well as the injured personnel, were evacuated from the forest immediately.

The injured personnel were airlifted to Raipur in an Indian Air Force chopper for treatment, a senior police official shared. They are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The driver and two soldiers died on the spot, while two others died on arrival to the hospital, he said, adding that a total of five people have lost their lives so far.

The bus, which was attacked, was carrying 27 soldiers at the time of the Maoist attack, and the front of the bus was severely damaged in the IED blasts.