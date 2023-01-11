Maoist Madvi Hidma Behind Chhattisgarh Attack Killed in Greyhounds Encounter?

Hyderabad: Dreaded Maoist who is member of outlawed Central Committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist), Madvi Hidma was killed in a gunbattle with Telangana Police's elite Greyhounds force and CRPF CoBRA commando on the Telangana-Bijapur border, unconfirmed reports said.

Hidma was suspected to be the mastermind behind the deadly Chhattisgarh attack on April 3 2021 in which 22 security personnel were martyred and 31 others were wounded by Maoists in Bastar region. The Maoists ambushed the security forces at the Tekalguda village.

The security forces had announced a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh to anyone who can provide information on the most wanted 43-year-old Maoist Hidma.

Belonging to a tribal community from Puvarti village of Sukma district, Hidma joined the Naxal movement when he was barely 17. He was suspected to be behind several Naxal attacks against the armed forces

Despite several search operations by the security forces in Bijapur and Sukma, Hidma managed to give a slip owing to his deep knowledge of the forested area and tough terrain.

