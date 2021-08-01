Maoist Killed In Police Encounter At Bhadradri Kothagudem District

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire that took place between police and CPI (Maoist) party cadres in the forests of Cherla mandal in the district on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by the Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt about the Maoist movement in the district in connection with Maoist Martyrs Memorial Week being observed by the Naxals from July 28 to August 3.

In a statement released the SP stated that they had received information that the Cherla local organization squad (LOS) was moving near Kurnapalli- Bodhenalli area.

Based on the information a search operation was launched and on Sunday morning while combing the area, police spotted around 10 armed Maoists in the Bodhenalli area. After a fierce encounter between the police and Maoists was killed and they recovered the Naxal’s body along with a .303 weapon and two kit bags.

