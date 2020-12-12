Maoist Courier Held in Kothagudem

Police arrested a Maoist courier and seized explosive material in Chintaguppa-Bodanelli forests of Kothagudem. The courier was identified as Podium Jayaram alias Guruji, a resident of Kodivaivillage in Cherla Mandal in Kothagudem district.

Bhadrachalam ASP G Vinneth told the media that Jayaram had served as a Maoist militia member and is currently working for Maoist Telangana State Committee. He has been an accused in 50 criminal cases across Telangana and Chattisgarh.

It emerged that the Maoists were planning to carry out blasts to disrupt the combing operations of the police. The police seized 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, two batteries and electric wire along with a tiffin box. The ASP stated that the youth in the agency villages were not willing to join hands with the Maoists and were batting for development. He also urged the Maoists to quit violence and join the mainstream.