Mangalore Students Lip Lock Challenge Video Viral, 8 Students Arrested

MANGALORE: A video of a young boy and a girl, both students of a reputed college in Mangalore who were seen in a lip-lock as part of a challenge, were suspended and eight students including the boy were reported to have been arrested by the police.

The video was taken in the month of February had come to light on Wednesday when one of the classmates shared the clip on a Whatsappgroup. The students in uniform who were seen kissing in the video were being cheered by their friends, which was reportedly a part of a lip-lock competition, police said.

The incident had taken place six months ago at a private flat and one of the students put the video on a WhatsApp group a week ago.The video became viral and brought the incident to light, which was also seen by a teacher of the college in which they were studying in.

As per reports in The Hindu, the girl in the video and one more student were said to be sexually assaulted by these boys. They are said to have taken videos of the assault and sought sexual favours from them. A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

