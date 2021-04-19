Mancherial Boy Ends Life After Girlfriend Rejects Marriage Proposal

Mancherial: A man committed suicide after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The victim, Mahesh, committed suicide by consuming insecticide after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The tragic incident took place in Jaipur Mandal of the Mancherial district in Telangana.

The victim who suffered from severe bouts of depression decided to end his life when nobody was home. The full details of the incident go as per the information given by police and the locals.

A degree student was working in a private company. The two got introduced at their office, got close, and soon turned friends. Their friendship then blossomed into love. The duo was in a relationship for two years. They had also informed their relatives and friends that they would be getting married soon.

The young man had taken up a job to help his family financially. It was at his workplace that he came in contact with a young woman from Chunnambatti Vada in Mancherial. It turned out to be love at first sight for both, it is learnt.

Recently, Mahesh went to his girlfriend's house and said, "Let's get married." The young woman refused. She turned to the police and said she did not want to marry Mahesh. Mahesh, who was offended by the rejection from the girl he loved dearly, drank insecticide near Kankur village.

The locals rushed the victim to Mancherial Hospital. Doctors said he had to go to Hyderabad for better treatment as his condition was critical. He was rushed to Hyderabad Hospital by his family, but unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital.

The family received a suicide note written by Mahesh saying that no one was responsible for his death and that he wished for the girl he loved to be happy. SI Ramakrishna said that a case is registered and being investigated as per the complaint filed by the family members.