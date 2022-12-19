In a horrific incident, a man who was suspected to have stolen a mobile phone was thrashed and thrown off a moving running train, and died due to injuries. The incident took place near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

The video of the man being assaulted for more than half an hour in the crowded train where people were seen laughing at the whole episode was shared by a TOI journalist on Twitter.

A man suspected to have stolen a mobile phone in Ayodhya Delhi express was thrashed mercilessly and thrown off the running train. He died after his head hit against a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur. Police have arrested One Narendra Kumar for his murder. pic.twitter.com/ps5nmOOKTd — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) December 18, 2022

Police have arrested a man for his murder as he was the one who was seen repeatedly hitting the man and pushing him out of the compartment even as the victim was begging for his life. Bareilly police arrested the man and an FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC for murder. The victim’s mutilated body was found with injuries to his head and police are yet to identify him. Police might add more names to the FIR after investigation and taking into consideration of the viral video.

