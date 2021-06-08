UP Man Sells Daughter In Law For 80K

A man sold his daughter in law to a gang for Rs.80,000. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. Going into the details, Prince Varma, the husband of the woman complained to the police stating that his father had stuck a deal with a gang from Gujarat and sold his wife to them. He lodged a complaint alleging that his father had sold his wife to a gang. The man is a resident of Barabanki district of Mallapur village.

The complainant said that his father Chandraram Varma joined his hands with another villager, Ramu Gautam and sold his wife to Shahil Pancha of Gujarat for Rs. 80,000. The police responded immediately and arrested eight persons along with the victim in the Barabanki railway station.

The police released the victim from their custody and handed her over to her husband. Three women were also among the eight accused. The main accused, the victim's uncle Chandraram and Ramu Gautam have been absconding. The police are currently searching for them.

SP Yamuna Prasad said that the main accused Chandraram was doing the business of selling the women from the past few years. According to the reports, he had sold 300 women to various groups till date.

Chandraram is also facing charges in a murder case. The accused Shahil Pancha, Pappu Bhai Sharma, Apoorva Pancha, Geeta Ben, Neeta Ben, Shilpa Ben, Rakesh and Ajay Bhai Pancha were identified as the residents of Umeda district of Gujarat.