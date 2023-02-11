Man Orders iPhone 14 Pro Max on Amazon, Gets Fake Phone

A buyer reported his internet purchase of a fake item. According to reports, Akshaythunga claimed to receiving a fake iPhone 14 Pro Max from Amazon. after receiving the iPhone, when he switched on the phone, he noticed a number of odd things, including pre-installed Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp apps as well as the front camera's lack of portrait mode.

Interestingly, the fake iPhone 14 Pro Max resembled the real one in many ways. Also included in the pack were all the necessary goods.

When he opened it, he said, "I was amazed that it did not ask for a setup. Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp were pre-installed. There was an error in the font, and the selfie camera did not have a portrait mode." Akshay then typed the phone's serial number on checkcoverage.apple.com.

After verifying the serial number, Akshay visited an Apple store after learning that the iPhone was definitely a fake. The phone was not an original, but the serial number was legal, and the difference between the serial numbers may have been caused by the fact that the phone was manufactured in the US rather than India. "Even though I ordered an Indian item, the Apple care centre employee informed him that it was a US item," Akshay said.

Akshay bought the phone through Appario, one of Amazon's dealers