Man murdered in Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Near Turkapally in Shamirpet on Sunday a man was killed, by his friends. Police said the murder was due to the previous enmity between the people which led to the murder,

The victim, identified as Mohd Moinuddin (35), a mason, had recently fought with his friends Nazeer and Naveen over a financial issue. Police said Nazeer and Naveen bore a grudge against Moinuddin and waited for an opportunity to eliminate him. On Sunday late night, they waited for him at a lonely spot and picked up a fight over the issue, after which they stabbed him to death with knives.

The Shamirpet police are investigating the issue and are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings. And there is a serious search for the killers. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.