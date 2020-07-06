NIZAMABAD: A 50-year-old man allegedly raped two minor girls by luring them with chocolates in Jankampet village of Nizamabad district, police said.

According to police reports, the accused Narayana (55) has taken the two minor girls aged 7 years and 8 years to an abandoned house in Jankampet village of Yedapally Mandal in Nizamabad district of Telangana four days ago and allegedly raped them.

Police said that both the girls stay in his neighbourhood, and he has been sexually abusing them for the past five days when the parents of the children went for their work.

When both the girls complained of difficulty in passing urine to their parents, they inquired the girls and came to know about the incident. Parents and villagers who were enraged at Narayana had beaten him and handed him over to Yedapalli police.

Police have filed a case against the accused and took him into custody. During interrogation, Narayana confessed to the crime, said Yedapalli SI Yellaiah Goud.

Police had registered a case against the accused under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Both the girls were sent to the hospital for medical examination.