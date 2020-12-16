Man Kills In-Laws With Minor Wife Support For Dowry Money

KRISHNA: In a horrific incident, a man along with his minor wife murdered her parents for not giving dowry. As per reports, the incident took place in Bandipalem village in Jaggayyapeta in the district, on Tuesday night.

The accused Nemali Babu was in love with a minor girl named Manisha, and got married to her four months ago. Manisha's parents approved of the marriage. Recently, Babu started harassing his in-laws for dowry money. The accused was upset that though the father-in-law had promised to pay money, was evading his request to pay.

Angered at their indifference, Nemali Babu along with his wife entered the house of his in-laws and slit their throats when they were sleeping. Locals who heard the screams called the local police. They were arrested and taken into custody. Police identified them as Pata Muthayya and Sugunnamma. What was baffling was whether dowry money was the only motive to kill them in such a ghastly manner or were they instigated by anybody else.