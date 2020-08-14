VISAKHAPATNAM: A 72-year-old man allegedly killed his son over a property dispute in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Goripati Veerraju, a retired Merchant Navy man, has one son Jalaraju (41) and three daughters. While the three daughters were married, Veerraju lived in Bangaramma colony in Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam district with his son Jalaraju.

Jalaraju is also working in the Merchant‌ Navy and is survived by his wife Ishwari and two sons.

Police said both the father and son fought with each other over a property dispute recently, which gradually developed into a physical fight between the duo. Veerraju allegedly attacked his son with a hammer. His son was severely injured and died on the spot.

Following the incident, Veerraju voluntarily surrendered at the Pendurthi police station.

Acting on a complaint from the deceased Jalaraju's wife Ishwari, police registered a murder case against Veerraju and took him into custody.

Gopalapatnam CI Malla Appa Rao and Pendurthi SIs Srinu and Hari Krishna inspected their house and inquired about the details and shifted the deceased's body to Visakhapatnam KGH for post-mortem.