BHONGIR (Bhuvanagiri, Telangana): In a shocking incident, a youngster proceeding to marry the love of his life, was killed in a freak road mishap at the Choutuppal traffic signal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway on Monday. The vehicle that caused his untimely death was a car that went berserk after an apparent break-failure. The unidentified vehicle rammed into two cars and knocked down two other two-wheelers in the bizarre incident which was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. As the visuals clearly showed, a Scooty that was also run over by the car on the rampage, immediately caught fire in the mishap.

The visuals from the CCTV camera showed how horrific the car crash was. At least three people sustained grievous injuries in the incident and one of them, Nagaraju, succumbed to the injuries later at a hospital. The police, who detained the driver of the marauding car, later confirmed that failure of breaks in the car was the reason for this mini-mayhem on the road. Traffic on both sides of the usually busy national highway came to a standstill for sometime following the incident.

While Nagaraju’s death has left everyone shocked, the timing and the manner in which it came is bleeding many hearts. It is learnt, Nagaraju was killed under the most unbelievable circumstances when he was actually proceeding to marry the love of his life. A native of Hayatnagar, Nagaraju was in love with one Srilath for quite some time. The two decided to get married on Monday by the lake side. He would have probably been minutes away from tying the knot with Srilatha when he had to perish, being crushed under the car that lost its breaks.