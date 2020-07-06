HYDERABAD: In a brutal attack, unidentified assailants pelted stones at a man and killed him in Sangareddy town in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

His body was found near Rajiv Park by locals and immediately alerted the police, a daily reported.

The man has been identified as Uttam Ramyad from Nanded in Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, the killers hit him with a boulder stone on his head, killing him instantaneously.

Police rushed to the spot.

Probe is underway.

In another incident, a father allegedly had killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a knife in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

According to police, accused Ramavath Jeevan residing in Gongulur village of Pulkal Mandal has three daughters. The deceased child Avanthika was the youngest among the three.

She was brutally murdered by her father allegedly due to financial problems he has been facing due to COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

Locals said that Jeevan is not stable mentally and must have committed the crime due to his financial debts.