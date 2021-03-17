Man Flashes At Woman At Mumbai Railway Station, Arrested

A few days ago an incident took place at a Mumbai railway station in which a man allegedly harassed a woman who was waiting to board a train. A 25-year-old woman was waiting for her train at the Nahur railway station.

It was March 12 at around 9.15 am when it happened. The woman was waiting at platform 1 when the man tried to molest her. The station was not too crowded that is why the man tried to flash her but she was able to nab the man. The police officials added that the woman was safe as later others came to her aid.

The accused was identified as Bhanudas Kedar, a 50-year-old deliveryman who works in a tea manufacturing company. A police official commented on the matter and said that “The station was not too crowded. There were very few people on the platform. Kedar saw that and came near the woman. He tried to touch her which left the woman in shock. But she was able to call for help. A fellow passenger came to her aid and seeing that Kedar tried fleeing away but in vain.

As Kedar was running away, other passengers at the platform gathered and stopped him. He was later sent to the Kurla GRP for questioning. A case was also registered against him under 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bengaluru Incident

Similar incidents are being reported from all over the country. One such incident happened in Bengaluru where a man was accused of peeping at the girls in a PG. The accused was identified as Pawan, a native of Lingsugur town of Karnataka’s Raichur district.

The incident was reported when a woman caught Pavan peeping. As she went to use the PG washroom, she noticed a man peeping through the window of his house. A case was registered as the woman immediately went to complain about this.