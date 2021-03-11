Man Burnt Alive in Road Accident At Shamirpet

Medchal: A terrible road accident took place on Shamirpet-Rajiv Gandhi road in Medchal district on Thursday morning. Two Lorries collided, setting a fire and burning a man alive.

The accident took place while the lorry was overtaking a container going from the city to Salem in Tamil Nadu. A large fire broke out leading to the two Lorries catching fire. One person was burnt alive.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated emergency services. However, the details of the deceased are not known yet. Fire engines were rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.