Man Burnt Alive After School Buses Catches Fire In Narayanpet

A man was burnt alive when a school bus caught fire in Maktal Mandal of Narayanpet district. Three private school buses caught fire in an accident. One man who was in the bus was also burnt alive in the accident. it is learnt that he had parked the bus under a tree and set fire beside the tree to get some honey from the comb on the tree.

As per details, three school buses belonging to Brilliant Grammar Private School in Maktal of Narayanpet district caught fire. The locals rushed to the spot and put out the fire soon as they learnt about the incident. By then, the man inside one of the buses had been burnt alive.

The police identified the deceased as Doopam Mahadeva (54). The police have registered a case on the incident and the investigation is on.