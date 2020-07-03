KANPUR: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who is the accused behind the death of eight policemen in Kanpur is a most wanted criminal in 60 murder, robbery and kidnapping cases.

After receiving a complaint from a local villager, Rahul Tiwari against Dubey in a case of attempt to murder. UP police has started a search operation to nab the gangster.

Dubey was also the prime accused in the murder case for the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station in 2001. Two policemen were also killed in the attack.

In 2000 when Dubey was in his 40s, he was involved in the murder of Tarachand Inter College's principal and assistant manager, Siddheshwar Pandey.



He is also the key accused in the murder case of a cable businessman Dinesh Dubey in 2004.

Dubey has also carried a deadly attack on his cousin Anurag in 2018. Anurag's wife had filed cases against four people including Dubey.

Despite his criminal records, he won the Shivrajpur Nagar Panchayat election.

After receiving information from trusted sources, a team of 15-16 UP police went out to nab Dubey from Bikru village near Kanpur. Police had conducted raids in Bikru village following the first information report (FIR) from Tiwari.

On July 2, eight policemen including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra Circle Officer Bilhor, Shivrajpur Station Officer Mahesh Yadav, one sub-inspector along with five constables were killed when they were fired upon by some eight to 10 criminals from the rooftop of Dubey's house and all the criminals managed to escape from the spot and fled into a jungle.

According to reports, Dubey and other criminals had prior information about the police’s raid and they were well prepared to attack police with a plan.

The criminals had placed a heavy earthmover parked on the road to block the way for police who are searching for them.

After the police got down from their vehicles, the criminals started firing on them from the rooftops of buildings. Police retaliated but as the criminals were at a height, eight policemen died in this firing, said Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi.

As all the criminals escaped into the jungle after firing. Police said that all borders of the Kanpur division in the surrounding six districts have been sealed.