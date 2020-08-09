EAST GODAVARI: In a shocking incident, a man walked into a police station on Sunday with the severed head of his son-in-law in East Godavari district. In a drunken state, a man had chopped his son-in-law's head and carried his head in a bag to the Annavaram police state and surrendered to police.

According to police, this incident took place at K Jagannadhapuram mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused Satyanarayana's elder daughter got married to Lachhanna a few years back. She had died under suspicious circumstances 10 months back. From then on, Satyanarayana's grandchildren were staying along with him.

Lachanna had come to Satyanarayana's house last night under the influence of alcohol and confessed that he had killed his wife and threatened that he would kill the children too.

Infuriated, Satyanarayana beheaded Lachanna with a sword. The accused then put the severed head in a bag and handed it over to the police and surrendered at Annavaram police station.

Police have taken Satyanarayana into custody.

Annavaram police said that they have registered a case and an investigation has been started.