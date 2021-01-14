Man Baited Women With Free Innerwear Scheme; Later Demanded Their Nude Pictures

AHMEDABAD: An Ahmedabad based man was arrested by the police for luring and harassing women with a fake free-innerwear scheme. The cyber cell identified the 25-year old man as Suraj Gavle, of Chandkheda, Ahmedabad.

According to the report, the man lured an 18-year old girl by sending her a message saying she was selected for the “free innerwear” scheme. He was able to get all her personal information which he then used to blackmail her and demanded nude pictures in return. He harassed the woman through phone calls.

Some girls were asked to send their pictures in inner-wear for reference. He would then use these pictures to blackmail them.

The girl registered her complaint with a cyber cell. During the investigation, the police found that there are numerous other victims like her. It was revealed that this person was also involved in the loan scheme.

He committed a fraud of more than 1.3 lakh through his personal loan scheme.

The cyber crime police officer said that, "Recently, a person had approached us stating that he had lost Rs 1.35 lakh through his Paytm account after he was asked by an unknown person to apply for an online loan of Rs 5.8 lakh. The victim was asked to deposit sums to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh through his Paytm account as ‘advance EMI’ for loan. The accused switched off his phone after receiving the EMI amount and did not give the loan amount.”

The accused is now in police custody. It was revealed that he is a graduate with knowledge in online trading. This is how he was able to commit such fraud.