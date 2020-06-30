WARANGAL: In a bizarre incident, a man attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a knife in broad daylight in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. The incident, which stunned several onlookers, took place at the Martyr's Pylon situated in the Adalath Centre in the town.

He was identified as Masam Venkateshwarlu, a native of Alankhanipeta village in Nekkonda Mandal of Warangal Rural district. People in the vicinity were taken by surprise and shock as no one realised initially what Venkateswarlu was about to do. He arrived at the Pylon like any other person and suddenly brandished a knife, causing commotion in the area. Even as people were confused about what was happening, he slit his throat and collapsed in front of the pylon.

After quickly recovering from the shock, people in the vicinity rushed to him and shifted him to the MGM government hospital. On information, a police team also descended on the incident site and ensured that the injured man was rushed to the hospital in time. Even as he was being treated at the MGM hospital, reports suggested that his health condition was critical.

While searching the incident site for clues, the police team found a suicide note purportedly written Venkateswarlu. More shock was in store for the police as Venkateswarlu took the name of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy in his suicide note and blamed the legislator 'as the reason for his death.' While everyone heaved a sigh of relief on knowing that Venkateswarlu was alive, his suicide note directly blaming the Narsampet MLA ended up opening a can of worms. As reports last came in, the police were engrossed in the task of establishing the connection between Venkateswarlu and legislator Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and in what way the people's representative could have forced the man into the suicide bid, as alleged in the note.

The role of MLA is yet to be ascertained. Reacting to the incident, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said that he did not know who the man was.

