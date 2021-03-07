Man Arrested For Job Fraud In Hyderabad
A man from Kolkata was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on charges of cheating a man from Hyderabad of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of arranging a job in the Railways.
The suspect, Mishra, floated a firm Asympo Solutions and advertised on social media platforms seeking to provide jobs. A man from Vengalrao Nagar in the city contacted Mishra over the phone.
After which he convinced the man that he would arrange a job in the Railways and collected Rs 30,000 from him, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested the accused and sent him in judicial remand.
