Man Arrested For Harassing Women

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man was arrested by Meerpet police, on Saturday, for harassment and extorting money from several women in Hyderabad. The incident came into the light when one of the victim's, a college employee, lodged a complaint claiming that the accused, Aslam, her colleague had taken her intimate picture without her consent and was demanding Rs. 3 Lakh from her or else he would upload it online.

During the investigation, it came into the light that the accused had blackmailed other students of the college and there were several complaints against him.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the police apprehended the accused from Gayathri Nagar at Meerpet, and seized his mobile phone and took him into custody.