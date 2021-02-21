Man Arrested For ATM Theft And Fraud In Prakasam District, AP

Tanniru Laxminarayana (27) native of Mangamoor Village of Nuthalapadu Mandal, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh was arrested for fraud and theft of ATM card. He later used that card to withdraw money from the ATM machine. He stole the card from the house where he worked as a cook.

Modus Operandi (MO)

The accused joined as a cook in the victim's house who resides in Vanasthalipuram. While working, the accused learnt about the victim's sister who resides in the USA sending money to victim for her general expenses and noticed that the ATM card of the person is always kept on her table along with the PIN number written on the cover of the ATM card.

Laxminarayana hatched an idea of using the ATM card of the girl to withdraw money for his lavish expenses. As per his plan he stole the ATM card several times from her house and used to withdraw money from ATM centres of ICICI and HDFC near the Govt. Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram, and replace the ATM card in the same place, to avoid any doubts.

Since January 2020 and till date the accused has withdrawn an amount of about Rs. 2,70,000. The victim never suspected anything as her mobile phone which is linked with the bank account was not working. This helped Laxminarayana.

In the month of December 2020, the victim’s sister came to India and when she verified the bank statements, she was surprised to find so many unauthorised transactions in the said bank account. Since then the accused stopped working in the victim’s house, went to Bangalore and spent all the fraudulently withdrawn money lavishly.

During the course of Investigation, the IO collected all the technical evidence and after analysing the data, on credible information, Laxminarayana was arrested on 19th February 2021. He is being produced for judicial custody.

He has been charged under Cr.No. 97/2021, U/s 381, 417, 419, 420 IPC and Sec. 66C & 66D IT Act Of Cyber Crime PS, Rachakonda