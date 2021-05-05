RAJAHMUNDRY: A man named Kalyanam Venkanna who was in remand at Rajahmundry Central Prison, accused of physically torturing his two wives, committed suicide on Tuesday.

According to jail superintendent Raja Rao, Venkanna from Chatti in Chintoor mandal in East Godavari district, was arrested after his wives complained to the police over his physical harassment and torture.

Chintoor police arrested the accused on April 19th and sent him on remand to Rajahmundry Central Prison, as the case was under investigation.

Fellow inmates found him hanging with a towel around his neck in the bathroom on Tuesday morning and informed prison officials about it. Police have sent the body for post mortem and speaking to the inmates for further information.

It may be recollected Kalyanam Venkanna from Chatti had married two women and started doubting their infidelity. He started harassing and torturing them both and had also recorded the torture. The video somehow was shared on social media. After the video went viral and the incident came to the notice of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma. She condemned the incident and had ordered a probe into the incident by the District Police. He was later arrested after the victims lodged a complaint with the Chintoor police.

