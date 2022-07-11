HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector of police working in the Malkajgiri Police station in the city was placed under suspension after a rape and cheating case was booked against him in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from a 25-year-old woman alleging that the SI name Dharawat Vijay not only cheated and sexually assaulted her in the guise of marriage, he was also threatening her against marrying anyone else. A case under relevant IPC sections was on July 7 registered against him, a release from the police said.

As per reports in Sakshi, Dhirawat Jhansi was working as a Panchayat Secretary at Kalvapallitanda of Miryalaguda Mandal. She had met her distant cousin Dharawat Vijay from Durajpally, Chivvenla mandal of Suryapet district ten years ago. Vijay was working as a CCS SI in Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. Their acquaintance turned into love and she was in a live-in relationship with him for the past ten years. They were staying together at LB Nagar in the city. Meanwhile, without her knowledge, Vijay married his uncle’s daughter six years ago and had a child with her. However he continued his relations with Jhansi.

When Jhansi came to know of his marriage she started looking for alliances for marriage. But Vijay used to threaten her not to marry and continue to be with him. The woman left LB Nagar and started staying at Chaitanya Nagar after their relations soured and the SI continued threatening her.

Vexed with his behavior on July 8th she went and filed a complaint in the Miryalaguda town police station that Vijay had cheated on her in the name of marriage and was threatening her and causing serious problems by spoiling her marriage alliances. Based on her complaint, a case of rape and cheating was registered against SI Vijay and investigation started. Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat issued orders suspending Vijay and ordering a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, police teams were trying to trace and arrest the SI who was absconding.

