HYDERABAD: A police inspector with the Malkajgiri police station has been placed under suspension after he ended up as a law-breaker. Lavodi Balu Chowhan, Inspector of Police with Central Crime Station (CCS) of Malkajgiri was suspended by Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat who also ordered a departmental inquiry against the officer. Balu Chowhan invited the wrath on being accused of bigamy and torturing – physically and mentally – his second wife.

According to details, the punitive action was initiated against him based on a complaint from his second wife. She approached the Saroornagar police station with the complaint. Subsequently, a criminal case was registered against the Malkajgiri police inspector under relevant sections.



The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Balu Chowhan had cheated her by concealing the fact that he was already married once before entering into wedlock with her. She further alleged that he had threatened her with dire consequences when she confronted him on this issue.

“Balu Chowhan suppressed the matter of his second marriage to the department. He rendered himself in a criminal case and thereby violated conduct rules – 1964. On the establishment of his paternity in DNA test, he had been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry ordered by the Commissioner of Police," a press release from the Rachakonda police read.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday attached Mirchowk Station House Officer Anand Kishore to headquarters on administrative grounds. The official was asked to report to the headquarters immediately.