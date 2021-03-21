Makavarapalem Road Mishap: Three Vizag Students Killed After Bike Hits Tree

In a ghastly road accident, three youths were killed. The accident took place at Makavarapalem PP Agraharam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday midnight.

According to the police, the speeding bike hit a roadside tree and Hemanth died on the spot while the two others, Anish and Harshith who sustained severe head injuries died while taking them to the area hospital.

All three of them were residents of Makavarapalem and had been studying 10th grade.

Police who received the information rushed to the spot and registered a case. Police said that "Three youths, Hemanth, Anish, Harshith riding a motorbike had hit the tree. Hemanth died on the spot whereas the two others died while they have been shifting to an area hospital."

After knowing about the accident, the parents and relatives of three youths reached the hospital. The parents of the three children were inconsolable.

Despite many warnings from the police, people are not using helmets and are riding motorbikes carelessly. Many times, the police have been issuing traffic advisories but still, some of the sections of people pay no heed.