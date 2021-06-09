Mahbubnagar: Police Arrest 10 For Hunting Sambar Deer at Forest in Amrabad

Nagarkurnool district police have arrested ten people for setting traps and killing Sambar deer in the Maisamma forest area near the Amrabad zone. The suspects belong to Gumpanpally village, said Achampeta Range Officer Manohar.

Forest officers had fixed camera traps in the forest area which were inspected once a month.

During their inspection, officers saw visuals of the hunters killing Sambar deer and taking away the meat

Though we found the pictures, it took time for us to identify the culprits on camera, said Manohar.

He further said that cases were registered against all the ten people and they will be sent to remand.

Forest officials said the accused included Noori Lingam, Dasari Srisailam, Ketawath Niranjan, Balaji, Laxman, Shiva, Srinu and three minors from Gumpanpally village.

The minors were sent to the Observation Home in Hyderabad, they added.