Maharashtra: Two Women Killed in Separate Incidents Over Breakfast Issues!

THANE: In two bizarre incidents of domestic violence in the State of Maharashtra, a man strangled his wife to death because she put too much salt in his breakfast item. In another incident, a man shot his daughter-in-law for the delay in serving him breakfast.

These two incidents came shockingly within three days. But was more shocking was the assault and murder of the women over such trivial issues like breakfast.

On Friday, a man strangled his wife with a cloth for adding too much salt to the Khichadi served to him. The incident occurred in Thane’s Bhayandar East and the accused was identified as Nilesh Ghagh(46) while the victim was identified as Nirmala(40). It was reported that the couple frequently quarreled over petty issues and the salty breakfast was the trigger for the unwarranted murder. He was later arrested by the police and taken into custody.

In a similar crime reported on Thursday, a woman was shot by her father-in-law who was angry after didn’t serve him breakfast on time. The accused was identified as Kashinath Patil(76) from Thane, while the victim was identified as Seema Rajendra (42). He is said to have shot her in the stomach with his licensed gun and the family members had rushed her to a private hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries while she was being treated. The accused has since been reported to be on the run. Police have formed teams to nab him and registered a case of murder against the accused.

