Shashikant Warishe, a Marathi journalist from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra died of injuries on Tuesday after he was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by a man whom he had written an article about on Monday. His death sparked protests from several media organizations which claimed that Warishe had written an article about a local land dealer named Pandharinath Ambekar.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Warishe had written an article in the Mahanagari Times titled ‘Photo of criminal on banner alongside PM, CM and DCM claim farmers protesting against refinery’. He had named Amberkar as a criminal who was supporting a refinery -Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) in Barsu, which was being opposed by a section of locals.

On Monday Amberkar mowed down the journalist’s bike under his car while the scribe was waiting at a petrol pump in the Ratnagiri district and dragged him for several metres and stopped. Amberkar fled from the spot and Warishe was taken to Kolhapur hospital by the locals, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The accused was caught by the Ratnagiri police and he was remanded to police custody till February 14. Local activists and media organizations have sought a probe into Warishe's death and demanded the police press murder charges against Amberkar. The Ratnagiri police registered a murder case against the accused at Rajapur.

