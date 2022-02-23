Maharashtra: ED Arrest Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, in a money-laundering probe that was linked to the gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about eight hours at the ED office in south Mumbai at around 8 AM in the morning.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

“We will fight and win. We won't bow down,” Malik was heard saying to the media waiting outside as he stepped out of the ED office. He was then taken by ED officials in a vehicle for a medical check-up.

The ED's move comes after raids were conducted by them on February 15 in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions in Mumbai. The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar (who was arrested last week) and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. (With inputs from TNIE)

