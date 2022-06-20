SANGLI: Nine members belonging to the same family were found dead in their houses in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday. Police suspect that it could be a case of mass suicide, but exact details would be known only after post-mortem report and verification of the cause of death.

As per reports in the TOI the bodies were found in two houses at Mhaisal in Sangli district which belonged to two brothers- Manik (a veterinary doctor) and Popat Yallapa.

In Manik's house, the bodies of his mother, wife and two children were found and in Popat's house, the bodies of his wife and two children have been found. The police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide and that they might have consumed a poisonous substance.

This is a piece of breaking news, further details are awaited.