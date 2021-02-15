Maharashtra: 16 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured After Truck Overturns At Jalgaon

As many as 15 labourers died while two injured after a truck overturned in Jalgaon district of Maharastra. This tragic incident took place near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka when their papaya-laden truck overturned near a temple.

The deceased include 7 Men, 6 women and 2 children. All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said. Five of them suffered serious injuries and are admitted to a rural hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment. Police told that an investigation has been launched on the incident.

