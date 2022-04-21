MAHABUBABAD: In a horrific incident ruling TRS Party councillor from the Mahabubabad Municipality was hacked to death in broad daylight sending shock waves in the town.

As per reports Banoth Ravi, a councilor of the 8th ward in Pattipaka was attacked by unidentified assailants and hacked to death with axes. Eyewitnesses said that four people had come in a car attacked the TRS leader and hacked him on the road. He was said to be going home when the incident happened. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

As per reports, Ravi contested independently and later joined the TRS. He is allegedly said to have a criminal record and was also involved in land dealings and settlements.

Further details are awaited. The police who registered the case are investigating. They are checking the CCTV footage and investigating all angles related to the case.

