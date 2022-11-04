Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident that took place in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

As per reports eleven people, including two children, were killed after the vehicle (Tavera SUV) they were traveling in, collided with a bus at Jhallar in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh at around 2 am in the morning. The SUV, which was coming from the Amravati district collided head-on with the bus. All 11 passengers in the vehicle were killed. They were said to be farm labourers who were returning home when the accident took place. One person who was injured was being treated at a local hospital.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured, PM Modi stated in his tweet.

