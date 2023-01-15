In a horrific case of rape of a senior citizen, a nonagenarian woman was allegedly assaulted by a man who had offered her a lift on his two-wheeler. The incident took place on Saturday in the State of Madhya Pradesh. As per reports in the ANI, the accused was caught and arrested. He has been identified as Bhagwanta Kol (42) who is a resident of Antara, police said.

As per reports, the old woman (92) had arrived at the Shahdol railway station from Jabalpur on Thursday night to visit her relations in a village. She stayed at the railway station for the night and had taken an auto to a certain point on Friday morning. The auto driver asked her to take another vehicle and while she was waiting for a bus, the accused who came on a motorcycle offered her a lift to drop her at the village.

Trusting him she sat on his bike, but the man took her to an isolated forest area and committed the heinous crime, and left the injured woman there. She somehow managed to reach her relative's place and narrated her ordeal to them. They took her to the hospital and later approached the police, who registered a case of rape and assault. Based on the CCTV footage the police traced the accused and arrested him

