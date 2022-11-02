In the third case of rape of minor girls in Madhya Pradesh, a four-year-old girl was abducted, gang-raped, and thrown into bushes by two people in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused threw her into bushes thinking the girl was dead, but she was found alive in a serious condition by the police on Tuesday evening.

Police have arrested a waiter named Rajkumar Singh, while another accused Dileep is said to be absconding. Reports in the Hindustan Times stated that the girl had come to her paternal aunt’s home for Diwali holidays and was found missing since Monday morning. The family filed a missing complaint. The family had doubts about the waiter as he was seen with the child last and was also found missing from the neighbourhood.

Police after tracking his phone nabbed him from a neighboring village and during interrogation, he confessed that he along with his relative Dileep abducted the girl from the house and raped her in an intoxicated state. He said they strangulated her to death and threw the body in bushes of the farm close to her house presuming that she was dead. Police teams started a search operation and found the girl alive but in a serious condition. She was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Indore as her condition turned serious.

It is reported that he gained the child’s trust by showing her videos on his mobile phone, police said. A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 376 (d) (gangrape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

