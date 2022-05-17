Madhurawada Inter Student Drowns in Simhachalam Temple Pond

Visakhapatnam: A tragedy occurred in Simhachalam in Vizag. Nukaraju, who travelled to the pond near the Simhachalam temple for a bath, drowned.

A group of devotees discovered Nukaraja's body nearby.

The temple, personnel, and the security guard were not available when the incident occurred, which enraged devotees.

Nukaraju, from Madhurawada, was a second-year Inter student who died in this drowning incident. More updates are awaited.