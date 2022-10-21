HYDERABAD: A real estate contractor named Sanjiva Reddy, who had taken up constructions works on Daggubati Suresh Babu’s land in Madhapur in the city allegedly threatened a realtor named RamakrishnaReddy with a gun over a land dispute on Thursday. The incident took place at Suresh Babu’s construction site.

As per reports in Sakshi, Suresh Babu and Ramakrishna Reddy had a dispute over the concerned land, and Ramakrishna had accused him of encroaching on his land and started construction. Suresh Babu’s supervisor had filed a case at the Madhapur police station recently. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy once again came to the construction site on Thursday. A heated argument took place between Ramakrishna and Sanjeeva Reddy which escalated, where both of them abused each other with foul language. In the course of the argument, Sanjeeva Reddy whipped out a gun and threatened Ramakrishna Reddy. Ramakrishna immediately lodged a complaint with the police who reached the construction site and took Sanjeeva Reddy into custody and seized the gun. The Madhapur police are investigating the matter.

