Madarsa Student Found Dead in Chandrayanagutta

HYDERABAD: On Saturday morning, a 12-year-old kid was found hanging at a madarsa in Chandrayangutta under suspicious circumstances in the Old City limits. Mohd Awaiz, the youngster was staying and learning at the madarsa in Ghazi Millat Colony, which comes under the Chandrayangutta police station limits. He was a resident of Bahadurpura and had been pursuing his education here for the last two years.

According to KN Prasad Varma, SHO, a student saw him hanging from a towel attached to an iron rod in one of the bathrooms on Saturday morning (Chandrayangutta). The body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem examination before being handed over to the family. A case has been filed, and an investigation is now on.

Futher details are awaited...