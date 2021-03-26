Madanapalle Double Murder Case: Couple Feeling Guilty, Say Doctors

VISAKHAPATNAM: The couple accused in the sensational Madanapalle twin murder case in Chittoor district, were discharged from the psychiatric ward Government Hospital For Mental Care at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday. The doctors revealed that the couple had recovered from their delusionary behaviour. They said that after conducting a meeting with them, the couple had expressed guilt and regret over the incident and were speaking normally.

The highly-educated couple Dr Valleru Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja were arrested and sent to the Madanapalle local sub-jail on remand for allegedly murdering their two daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) on January 24th.

The authorities had lodged Padmaja in a special barrack and Purushotham Naidu in a common cell on the 26th of January after producing them in the Magistrate court. The couple especially the mother were in trance-like state and behaving erratically, even as the police tried to speak her husband on the day of the murder. It was reported that her behaviour had created fear among the other inmates and they could not sleep all night as she continued her rantings.

Looking at their condition the jail authorities, and as per the recommendation of psychiatrists, obtained permission to shift the couple to Ruia Hospital at Tirupati. However after they were assessed at the RUIA psychiatry ward, the doctors there felt that they needed better treatment as they were still in a complete delusionary state. As the Ruia Hospital lacked a proper psychiatric cell with no remand facility also, the doctors advised jail authorities that the couple be sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Care at Visakhapatnam.

The couple were administered psychiatric medication and had undergone psychometric analysis tests and abreaction procedures to help doctors arrive at an understanding of their psychological state. Since then they have been undergoing treatment at the Vizag facility for more than 56 days.

They were given medication and psychological-counselling sessions to bring them back to normal. After assessing their mental status and confirming that they were normal, doctors with the approval of the Hospital Superintendent and professor of psychiatry Dr S Radha Rani had given approval to discharge them. As of now the Madanapalle police are making arrangements to transfer them back to Madanapalle sub jail.

