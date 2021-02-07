Madanapalle Double Murder Case: Father Planned Surprise For Alekhya Before Killing Her

A well educated couple V Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja, killed their two daugthers at thier residence on the outskirts of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh on January 24th. In a very shocking manner, the parents of Alekya and Divya bludgeoned their two daughters to death stating that they have got a message from God to sacrifice their daughters.

On receiving the information, police who rushed to the spot and were shocked to see all the pooja items in their home. The parents believed that their daughters would come back to life after 24 hours and before the arrest, Padmaja said that the cops have spoiled all their efforts to bring their children back to life after the end of kaliyuga and the start of satya yuga.

Alekhya, the elder daughter of Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja completed her Master’s degree in Bhopal and she had been preparing for her civil services examination. According to the reports, Purushotham Naidu planned to gift Alekhya, a car and it is said that he had already made an online enquiry to buy a Kia Carnival Car. It is learned that Purushotham had asked the local car dealer about the car and told him that he want to buy Kia Carnival for his daughter. But, later on January 24th, the unfortunate incident took place.

The couple has been arrested and they have been shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for treatment. It is said that the couple have been suffering from severe pyscological problems. It is said that the father of Padmaja also suffered from pyscological problems for 20 years. Police are suspecting that the entire family might be facing pyscological problems.