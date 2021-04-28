Madanapalle Double Murder: Accused Couple Granted Bail

CHITTOOR: The accused couple V Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu in the Madanapalle double murder case were granted conditional bail on Tuesday. The Madanapalle IInd Additional District Judge granted bail to the couple on the condition that they would not leave town and would have to appear before the local police station and sign the records daily to register their presence.

The Court also noted that the police had not filed a charge sheet even after 90 days. It has been exactly four months since the couple, who were accused of killing their two daughters, Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) as part of a bizarre cult ritual in the hope to resurrect them back.

The highly-educated couple Dr Valleru Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja were arrested and sent to the Madanapalle local sub-jail on remand for allegedly murdering their two daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) on January 24th.

The authorities had lodged Padmaja in a special barrack and Purushotham Naidu in a common cell on the 26th of January after producing them in the Magistrate court.

Looking at their condition especially the mother's who was in a state of delusion and was behaving erratically, the jail authorities, on the recommendation of psychiatrists obtained permission to shift the couple to RUIA Hospital at Tirupati. However, after they were assessed RUIA doctors felt that they needed better treatment and also as the hospital lacked a proper psychiatric cell with no remand facility advised jail authorities that the couple be sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Care at Visakhapatnam.

After undergoing treatment at the Vizag facility for more than 56 days, Madanapalle police transferred them back to Madanapalle sub-jail last month (March 26).

