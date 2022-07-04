Machilipatnam: A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist named Odugu Nagaraju (46), died after being seriously injured in an attack by TDP workers at Garaladibba village near Machilipatnam mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. This led to severe tension in the village during Nagaraju's funeral rites which were conducted on Sunday amid heavy police bandobast.

As per reports enmities between the YSRCP and TDP activists were often witnessed especially after the panchayat elections were held in Garaladibba of Machilipatnam Mandal. On the 5th of June, TDP leaders entered the village and attacked the members of the YSRCP cadre with knives, iron rods, and stones at their homes. Odugu Nagaraju, Nireekshana Rao, Sivaraju, Rajkumar, Edukondalu, and Shiva were seriously injured in the attack by TDP cadres.

The injured were shifted to a government hospital near Machilipatnam for treatment. After receiving treatment for a week, Nagaraju was discharged. But he was again admitted to the government hospital on June 22 as he had not completely recovered and also suffered vomiting. Machilipatnam government hospital doctors suggested that he be taken to Vijayawada as his health condition deteriorated further. Even after treatment at the Vijayawada government hospital, his condition worsened and he was admitted to a private hospital for better treatment. Nagaraju died on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment there.

Locals at Garaladibba expressed their anger holding the TDP cadre responsible for Nagaraju's death. Machilipatnam Rural SI G. Vasu registered a case against 12 TDP workers, including Boddu Veeravenkateswarao (Nani) and Boddu Nagababu (Chinna) under various sections for the attack that took place on the 5th of last month. The police said that a case under Section 302 was also added after Nagaraju’s death.

Police personnel from Chilakalapudi, Pedana, and Challapalli were stationed at the village to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents from occurring in the village.

Also Read: No End to Chandrababu’s Atrocities In the Name of Capital: Sajjala