Machilipatnam: SI Arrested By Disha Police For Cheating Woman

MACHILIPATNAM: A Sub Inspector working in the Andhra Pradesh Armed Reserve was arrested on Tuesday by the DISHA police for cheating a woman and promising to marry her.

The SI identified Viswanathapalli Ganesh hailed from Narasimhanagar in Machilipatnam and entered into a physical relationship with the victim who hailed from Penamalur under the pretext of love and the false promise of marriage. As per reports, the SI had met the victim who was his classmate during his college days through Facebook.

He befriended her and slowly they fell in love and it went to the extent where the woman fought with her husband and even got a divorce. When she pressed Ganesh to marry her, the SI refused and didn’t want anything to do with her.

The victim filed a complaint at Disha Police Station in Machilipatnam on Monday seeking justice. Disha DSP Rajeev Kumar, took up the case upon the orders of District Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

A rape and cheating case along with a case under the SC-ST Atrocities Act was registered against the accused after which he has arrested and sent to remand.

