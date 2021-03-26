Lovelorn Medico Ends Life In Siddipet

A medical student committed suicide following love failure in Siddipet district. As per the police, Santosh Kumar (21) from Manchala Mandal of Rangareddy district was studying first-year medicine at the Siddipet Government Medical College.

He went to the college on Thursday to attend an exam. After a while, he returned to the hostel and committed suicide. Some students who noticed his absence after some time immediately informed the warden. Upon receiving information from the warden, the police reached the spot. They examined the scene and found a suicide note.

Santosh Kumar, in the suicide note, mentioned that he was resorting to suicide as he failed in love. The police shifted his body to Siddipet Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.

