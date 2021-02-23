Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar Allegedly Commits Suicide In Mumbai Hotel

Independent Member of Parliament, MP Mohan Delkar was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. Suicide is being suspected as the reason of death and the investigation is currently taking place.

Mohan Delkar is the seven time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. On Feb 22, he was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai's Marine Drive. Delkar has been staying in a hotel and was on the fifth floor of the Sea Green Hotel.

It was suspected that the cause of death was suicide by hanging. Police are investigating the matter and will report on the exact cause. The body was sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. The Mumbai police found a suicide note alongside Delkar’s body. The note was taken for examination.

Along with the police, other officials also came to the hotel. Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Vishwas Nangre Patil was also present. Police questioned the hotel staff in order to get some information on Delkar.

Delkar’s body was found by his driver. On Monday, when the driver went to Delkar’s hotel room and tried knocking on the door, Delkar didn’t open the door, nor there was any answer. The driver requested the hotel staff to open the door but that failed too. He called up Delkar on his phone and also informed the family about it. After a long hustle, the driver decided to enter Delkar’s room through the balcony.

He entered the room from the balcony through the adjacent room. Upon entering, he saw Delkar hanging from the fan. He immediately called up the hotel staff and informed the police about it. The police along with a forensic team arrived at the hotel.

Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar (58) was part of the Congress party. After he left the party, he became an Independent Member of Parliament.